Devin Booker Sends Message to Team USA
PHOENIX -- We are now at the stage of the offseason where two members of the Phoenix Suns are representing USA basketball at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris - and game two of the five-game exhibition series was played yesterday.
The Americans built a 20-plus point lead in the third quarter, but sloppy play brought the Australian national team back in the game before the U.S. sealed a 98-92 victory.
Devin Booker came off the bench but managed to finish second on the squad with 16 points, while Kevin Durant missed yet another game due to what has been described as a mild calf strain.
Booker has been frequently lauded for his willingness to play different roles as a superstar on a roster full of other superstars - that is what granted him a starting role on the gold medal-winning 2020 team in Tokyo.
Booker has also taken on a vocal leadership role with the team, as indicated by his postgame comments that were quite pointed at the squad as a whole.
"We understand time is not on our side. We have to clean things up quickly, and playing like we did in the second half today.. we will not win a gold medal."- Booker on team USA's sloppy play
It simply appears to be an appeal for the Americans to play better as a whole. They still remain the most talented team on the planet, and two closer-than-expected calls in exhibition games could be the catalyst for more honest conversations about the squad.
But, it could also very well translate to Booker trying to flip the script in the NBA as well.
One of the biggest complaints about the Suns in 2023-24 was a perceived lack of vocal leadership - which was largely a non-issue for Booker previously.
It appears as if the soon-to-be 10 year vet is taking everything he's learned throughout the years and is putting it to good use in both international ball and, in turn, the upcoming Phoenix Suns' season.
The hiring of Mike Budenholzer as head coach along with obvious upgrades around the margins make it clear that the Suns are trying to flip the script as a whole - and Booker will almost assuredly be completely bought in to the incoming culture change.