Suns Won't Have Starting Center vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Jalen Green (hamstring) and Mark Williams (right knee injury management) ahead of their clash against the Denver Nuggets tonight.
Green has been out since preseason with his hamstring injury and is set to be re-evaluated soon.
Williams was initially questionable for the Suns' regular season opener before playing 38 minutes total in Phoenix's first two games.
The decision to rule Williams out is likely one out of precaution, as the Suns have been nothing short of vocal about their plans to be diligent with the former Charlotte Hornets big man who has struggled to stay healthy early in his NBA career.
Through two games, Williams has eight points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.
“The goal is to have zero, we’ll make every shot. That's the goal. But if you happen to not make it, then the process of how we’re getting those extra possessions matters," Suns head coach Jordan Ott said after the opener of the team's offensive rebounding, which Williams will play a key part in doing this season.
"Ideally we have zero and make every shot. But we know on some nights we just have to find another way. And I’ve been talking about this, some nights it's going to be defense, some nights it's going to be your bench, some nights it's going to be your three-point shooting, some nights it's going to be how you force turnovers, and some nights it's going to be both. In the first half, we couldn't get anything to fall. Whatever it takes to win.”
Williams recently was bypassed for a rookie contract extension as he enters his fourth season in the league, which makes sense as Phoenix just acquired him via trade and the Suns are wanting to see more input from the big man before shelling out some cash.
While the injury history concerns fans, the Suns are doing the right thing by taking a safe approach with Williams. If his long-term health must be sacrificed here and there during an 82-game season, that's what will be best for the team.
As for the Nuggets tonight, they're fully healthy with a clean injury report entering tonight.
With Williams out, we could potentially see Nick Richards in the starting spot - though No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach has the Valley buzzing after flashing some serious (and fun) skill this preseason.