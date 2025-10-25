Bradley Beal's Two-Word Response on Suns Win
The Phoenix Suns fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, 129-102.
The Suns were out-scored in the second quarter, 38-23, and did not close the gap in the big loss.
After the game, former Suns guard and three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal had this reponse on his former team, before he left his media scrum postgame:
"Good dub," he said.
Bradley Beal Bought Out and Seeking New Beginnings
The Phoenix Suns opted to buy out Beal, who was owed $110 million for the two years remaining on his contract. The Suns gave up Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and plenty of draft picks to try and win an NBA championship with Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
The experiment failed, and Beal has been open that he and the Suns had a contentious split.
Many Suns fans will not come to like that Beal, who missed 58 of a possible 164 games in Phoenix, has moved on without helping them win a playoff series.
Why is Bradley Beal No Longer with the Suns?
The Suns needed to move on from their time with the "big three." Beal had massive expectations with the Suns, and he failed to stay on the floor.
Many felt that even though the former runner-up to the scoring title was on their team, they would have been better off without him. It's puzzling on paper, since Beal was incredibly efficient and shot 51.3% from the field, including 43.0% from three in his first year. Sure, the Suns did not win 50 games, but Beal was right that if he were available, the Suns may have been a top-2 team in the Western Conference despite their woes and bad chemistry.
I did not think Beal was a poor teammate or person, but it is hard to reserve anger and frustration in not meeting team expectations. The Suns needed their big three available and more often than not, they were not.
Plus, the Suns were significantly limited since they were far above the NBA's second tax apron. Losing Beal means they will be able to get back restrictions that were in place, even if it means he will be paid out over the next five seasons.
Beal in the offseason signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Kevin Durant was dealt to the Houston Rockets, and Booker signed a two-year extension.