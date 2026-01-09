Suns Owner Reveals Trade Deadline Plans

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline in the three previous seasons Mat Ishbia was owner.

In 2023, the Suns made one of the biggest trades ever for Kevin Durant, then traded four players for Royce O'Neale in 2024 and, last season, completed two separate trades with the Charlotte Hornets.

This year things could be a little different.

"We will be active because we talk to people every day, but the truth is we love our team,” Ishbia told Arizona Sports. “We love our guys, we love our coach, and we love everything we got going. We don’t need to mess with a great thing."

Complexity of This Season's Trade Deadline for Suns

As Ishbia pointed out, the Suns have a good thing going with a 22-15 record, surpassing all preseason expectations under new coach Jordan Ott so far.

This has come despite Jalen Green, who could be returning in a week or so, missing all but one complete game this year with a right hamstring strain.

With the Feb. 5 trade deadline less than four weeks away, the Suns haven't even gotten to evaluate their full team as Green was supposed to be the clear-cut No. 2 option.

“We still have to see our full team, which we hopefully see with Jalen out there in the whole group. We don’t need to make a change at all. We could go do nothing at all and feel good about it," Ishbia said.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now.”

Green's return could end up being the biggest trade deadline "addition" the Suns have this season.

The only glaring area where Phoenix could need more bodies is at the power forward position, but the Suns have been playing No. 31 overall pick Rasheer Fleming more and he's been impressive at the 4 spot.

Nick Richards seems like a very likely candidate to be moved, but the Suns could end up opting for draft capital rather than a rotation piece if they do trade him.

Unlike the last few seasons, the Suns really only need to make a marginal move if any at all before the deadline, especially based on their team chemistry this season and how past moves have not paid off.

