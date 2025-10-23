How Mark Williams Shined in Suns Debut
Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams had an impressive debut as his team took down the Sacramento Kings, 120-116, in their season opener on Tuesday night.
Williams, who is trying to prepare and play a full season, made a defensive impact and put together a strong performance, finishing with two blocks, nine points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes.
"It meant a lot," Williams said postgame. "It felt good."
The Suns with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal ultimately did not make the postseason because they struggled to connect together. If Williams, a 7-footer with solid leaping ability and strong talent, were on the roster, he almost certainly would have made a difference.
Mark Williams Is Trying to Play an Entire NBA season
You might remember Williams more from the Los Angeles Lakers' rescinded trade than his on-court value with the Charlotte Hornets. After all, Williams, who is just 23 years old, played for a team that did not make the postseason in his three years with them.
Williams did not play in the preseason and perhaps surprisingly, was not named a starter for the season opener. That nod went to Oso Ighodaro, who was in the lineup and played five minutes fewer than Williams.
The 23-year-old center is on the final year of his rookie deal. Phoenix traded two first-round picks to bet on him even if it will be for just one season to try and push their defensive level back to a respectable baseline.
The Suns do not need Williams to push himself early on. Thankfully, they have four centers including Ighodaro, Nick Richards and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach to anchor the defense.
Still, if he can contribute at or above the level he played in Charlotte, it will make things much easier on both ends for the Suns.
Williams Out to Prove His Potential
This is going to be a "prove-it" year for Williams, who would have been in a championship situation with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Lakers if his trade was completed.
Now he was not given a new contract by the Suns, who are trying to fit Williams into an instant retool with superstar Devin Booker. Phoenix has carefully built Williams up, and he has a chance to show he can be a key piece for a young team trying to make it back to the playoffs.