Suns Give Exciting Grayson Allen Injury Update

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are hoping to get Grayson Allen back soon.

Allen, who has missed the last few games due to a quad contusion, is "trending" in the right direction according to Suns coach Jordan Ott (h/t Duane Rankin). Ott also said Allen practiced today.

The Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Phoenix will reveal their injury report later today.

More on Grayson Allen's Injury

Allen left early in last Thursday's win over the Indiana Pacers with a quad contusion that also saw him miss games against Atlanta and Portland.

Ott previously told reporters swelling was a main reason for Allen's absence in those games. With the Suns' current form of winning basketball, there's no need to rush him back this early in the season.

When healthy, Allen has been incredible for Phoenix next to Devin Booker.

His 18.5 points per night on 44.7% shooting from downtown (which leads Phoenix) has been key, especially with the gravity Booker's presence on the floor provides.

The Suns need other players to knock down open shots, and Allen's done just that - going from a previous trade piece to a player that's been pivotal to start the year.

"I never take for granted the amount of support and appreciation I have here from the fans," Allen said after receiving 'MVP' chants at the free-throw line following his record-breaking performance.

"It's awesome, it's surreal and it makes it a lot of fun to go out there and play home games when this fan base has been so supportive of me over the last three years."

Suns Look to Continue Hot Start

The Suns are 9-6 to start the season and have won their last eight-of-ten games.

Allen was the only player besides Booker to start every game before being forced out with the injury.

With Jalen Green's emergence hopefully coming within the next month, the potential Phoenix's offense has is exciting to think about.

But even without Green, the Suns are still performing at high levels. Phoenix ranks top ten in metrics such as offensive rating and efficient field goal percentage.

That will be tested over the coming days with teams such as Minnesota, San Antonio and Houston coming to town as the Suns enjoy a three-game stay at Mortgage Matchup Center.

If Allen is able to suit up, Phoenix will get another boost to their lineup.

