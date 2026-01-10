Suns React to Massive Win vs Knicks: 'We're in a Good Spot'

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns dug deep and were forced to earn their Friday night win over the New York Knicks at Mortgage Matchup Center.

It was a game that tested the grit and determination of both sides, as Phoenix led by as much as 12 in the second half before the Knicks stormed back and knotted things up in the final minutes.

Ultimately the Suns made more plays down the stretch of clutch time, extending their record to 23-15 with wins in their last eight-of-ten games.

“I think we all understand we need each other to win big. Hero-ball might be able to get you through one or two games but once it comes down to the nitty gritty, once you get deeper in the season or in the playoffs, the defense is tightening up, and you're going to need everybody," Suns star Devin Booker said after the game.

"All five guys on the court have to be a threat. I've been in those situations before and understand that. So the regular season is, like I keep saying, building confidence through everybody, letting us learn through mistakes, but still encouraging and if we're open, we have to let it fly.”

The Suns snagged the win thanks in part to an incredible hustle play from Grayson Allen, chasing for a loose ball and knocking it off Knicks forward Mikal Bridges with 14 seconds left.

The Suns were up three and that play gave Phoenix an extra possession deep into the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Allen, despite struggling shooting the ball, found a way to make an impact.

"That play, game changer. That's how it goes, some nights it's just not your night but the ability to move on, move to the next play, make winning plays and after that make free throws says a lot about who he is as a competitive person," Suns coach Jordan Ott said.

"We needed everyone tonight down the stretch, Grayson really helped us."

Allen, speaking after the game, says the defensive intensity is impactful from top to bottom of Phoenix's roster.

“I thought our whole team does a good job of wearing teams down with how we play. It starts with that starting group in there tonight and then the bench group that comes in kind of picks it up more. Flying around offensively, into the ball 94 feet defensively. Keeping that up over time, the discipline, pressure and getting up into the guys and over the course of the game we get some good stuff from that," said Allen.

Phoenix has one more home game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday before hitting a six-game road trip back East.

“We’ve got good momentum right now and we’re playing a good style of basketball. All the small things, all the stuff we’ve been going over in film, we’re really doing it well and learning and getting better," Allen added.

"We’ll keep carrying that over and keep playing hard and we’ll try to be perfect in all the little details. We’re in a good spot.”

Latest Phoenix Suns News