Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller shine, Wolves remain perfect at Summer League
The Timberwolves were without Summer League superstar Terrence Shannon Jr. on Wednesday, as he was resting on the second half of a back-to-back, but that was no issue for Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller, who led Minnesota to a 89-85 win over the Suns. Minnesota is now a perfect 4-0 in Las Vegas.
Dillingham with 23 and Miller with 22 points, both ended with Summer League highs. Their 45 combined points accounted for more than half of the Wolves' scoring, which is something you want to see from two of the more experienced players on the roster.
Despite a 0-of-5 mark from the three-point line, Miller finished Wednesday 8-of-16 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. He added 11 rebounds, which is also a Summer League high for this year.
Dillingham also had an all-around game with seven rebounds and seven assists. He was 9-of-20 from the field, 1-of-6 from three and 4-of-4 at the free throw line. He finished with only two turnovers, which is much lower than his average of five in the previous three Summer League games.
Minnesota also got 13 points from Jaylen Clark, nine points from Tristen Newton and nine more from Amari Bailey, who replaced Shannon Jr. in the starting lineup. After falling behind 32-16 at the end of the first quarter, they were able to storm all the way back to remain perfect.
The Wolves will likely be off until the semifinal games on Saturday. As one of three 4-0 teams in Vegas, it seems like they will get a chance to keep playing.