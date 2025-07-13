'It'll be what it'll be': Marc Lore, A-Rod respond to possibility of Wolves move to the East
The Timberwolves' place in the NBA's Western Conference has always been confusing, as they're much closer to the majority of teams in the Eastern Conference rather than their own. Could they finally make the move over to the east?
It seems inevitable that the NBA would like to expand at some point. Seattle and Las Vegas continue to be the two areas mentioned as potential destinations, which are both western markets. If, or when, expansion happens, the Wolves would immediately become a potential candidate to join the East, alongside the Grizzlies and maybe the Pelicans.
New Timberwolves majority owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were asked at an ESPN live show over the weekend about whether or not they would be interested in moving to the Eastern Conference.
"I think you got to be careful what you wish for. We're both East coast guys, so there's some benifit on road games, for sure," Lore said. "It'll be what it'll be."
There are quite a few steps before Minnesota could join the Eastern Conference, but Rodriguez and Lore are doing some early campaigning. Travel for Memphis and New Orleans is just as tough, so it's certainly not a guarantee that the Wolves would join the East if the league does expand.
Lore and Rodriguez have made their willingness to make big changes well known since taking full ownership of the team. A move to the Eastern Conference is one that seems like a no-brainer.