Chris Finch will not coach the Timberwolves on Sunday due to illness

NEWS: @Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch will not coach tonight due to illness. In his place, Assistant Coach Micah Nori will serve as Head Coach. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 11, 2026

Finch's specific illness has not been revealed, but Minnesota has plenty of experience with Nori at the helm. Most recently, Nori stepped in when Finch was ejected against the Thunder in December. He also notably filled in two postseasons ago when Finch suffered a knee injury that confined him to the bench.

The Wolves also released an update on Sunday regarding Terrence Shannon Jr.'s injury. He has missed the last eight games due to a foot issue, and the team said that he "has continued to make progress through his return-to-play rehabilitation program," but he will remain out, and another update will be provided when available.

Anthony Edwards remains questionable due to right foot injury maintenance, but Minnesota will be relatively healthy as it hosts the Spurs at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday night, in what should be a fun matchup between two of the Western Conference's top teams.

