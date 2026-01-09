Wolves attempting to trade for Coby White by dangling Rob Dillingham?

As the clock ticks closer to the February 5 NBA trade deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves might be trying to swing a deal for Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White without giving up sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Minnesota is willing to send Rob Dillingham and more to make the money work in a swap for White. To make the money work, Minnesota, which cannot take back more money than it receives in contracts, would need to find at least $6.3 million to go with Dillingham's $6.5 million salary.

White, 25, is earning $12.8 million this season and is due to be a free agent in the summer.

Assuming the Wolves aren't interested in giving up DiVincenzo and are unwilling to ruin Mike Conley's life by sending him to a bad team in his final season, the Wolves would need to find an additional $6.3 million through a mix of contracts. Here are their options in this hypothetical situation:

Joan Beringer: $4.2 million

Terrence Shannon Jr.: $2.6 million

Joe Ingles: $2.2 million

Bones Hyland: $2.2 million

Leonard Miller: $2.2 million

Jaylen Clark: $2.1 million

Beringer is Minnesota's oozing-with-talent 2025 first-round pick, so giving him up this soon is less than ideal. Ingles is a team leader who, like Conley, probably isn't getting traded. That leaves Shannon, Hyland, Miller, and Clark.

Ideally, Minnesota wouldn't have to trade Beringer, Shannon, or Clark, but they may have to sacrifice some of them for a player of White's caliber.

If the Wolves don't want to go as big in their hunt for a point guard, they could target Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, who is on a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

Here's how White and Dosunmu compare statistically this season.

Player Games PPG REB AST 3FG% TOV% White 17 18.4 3.4 4.6 31.9 16.0 Dosunmu 31 14.3 2.7 3.4 44.1 9.5

Minnesota's pursuit of a point guard has been well-publicized, with recent reports saying they had no interest in trading for Trae Young before Young was dealt from Atlanta to the Wizards. Insider Jake Fischer also reported that the Wolves aren't going after any of the high-priced guards, which, if true, would take them out of the mix for guys like Darius Garland and James Harden,

White isn't high-priced today, but he's likely to command $30-plus million annually when he's eligible for free agency after the season.

