Insider claims Wolves 'not expected' to pursue Ja Morant

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Friday night that Memphis is "entertaining offers" for star point guard Ja Morant. The Timberwolves immediately became a potential suitor to strike a deal, but it sounds like that might not be the case.

Minnesota continues to be rumored for a plethora of deals across the NBA, most recently Trae Young, who was eventually dealt to Washington. A deal between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies would be tricky due to his contract worth nearly $40 million per year. According to recent reports from NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, it sounds like Minnesota might not even be interested.

Dec 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Minnesota, along with Miami and Sacramento, is routinely mentioned as a potential Morant suitor. Not here, though. Remember our Young reporting from Wednesday? I’ve been told very strongly — and laid it out thusly in Wednesday’s piece — that the Timberwolves are really not in the market for a high-salaried playmaker," Fischer wrote.

"As much as Minnesota continues to explore its options in terms of improving its backcourt depth, I've been told that they are looking at their mid-tier-salaried options. The Wolves are not expected to join the Ja chase."

With the NBA's February 5 trade deadline looming, the Wolves will likely be in the middle of trade rumors for the next month, but do they need to be? They're quietly one of the hottest teams in the league, with only five losses since Nov. 26.

Bulls guard Coby White might be a more realistic target for Minnesota to upgrade its point guard position, as he's making only $12 million this year, but he will be a free agent after the season. Mike Conley Jr. is continuing to age rapidly, and Rob Dillingham's development is taking longer than the Wolves originally hoped. A point guard move over the next 12 months seems inevitable.

The Wolves will have plenty of options, but trade are simply more difficult to pull off due to the NBA's current salary cap restrictions. Whatever Minnesota opts to do, it sounds like it will not include trading for Morant.

