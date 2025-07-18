Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign $42 Million All-Star, Adam Silver Talks Portland Relocation, More

Aaron Coloma

Mar 19, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives the lane past LA Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers made a huge free agency pickup on Thursday, bringing in Damian Lillard on a three-year, $42 million contract. Lillard played for the Blazers for 11 years before his departure to the Milwaukee Bucks, and has found his way back to a young and exciting team who could make a playoff push with some expreience in the team.

Lillard will miss most of the 2025-26 season due to an achilles injury he suffered against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs last season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the idea of relocating the Blazers in the future, stating it was the league's preference to keep the team in Portland.

“One of the factors there is the city of Portland likely needs a new arena, so that will be part of the challenge for any new ownership group coming in," Silver said. "But it would certainly be our preference that team remain in Portland.”

Additionally, Chauncey Billups has faith in the Blazers to perform next season and new center Yang Hansen is already drawing eyes as a future star.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

