Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign $42 Million All-Star, Adam Silver Talks Portland Relocation, More
The Portland Trail Blazers made a huge free agency pickup on Thursday, bringing in Damian Lillard on a three-year, $42 million contract. Lillard played for the Blazers for 11 years before his departure to the Milwaukee Bucks, and has found his way back to a young and exciting team who could make a playoff push with some expreience in the team.
Lillard will miss most of the 2025-26 season due to an achilles injury he suffered against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs last season.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the idea of relocating the Blazers in the future, stating it was the league's preference to keep the team in Portland.
“One of the factors there is the city of Portland likely needs a new arena, so that will be part of the challenge for any new ownership group coming in," Silver said. "But it would certainly be our preference that team remain in Portland.”
Additionally, Chauncey Billups has faith in the Blazers to perform next season and new center Yang Hansen is already drawing eyes as a future star.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
NBA World Reacts to Damian Lillard Returning to Blazers to Finish Career
Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Returning to Blazers to Finish Career
Damian Lillard Signing With Blazers in Blockbuster $42 Million Signing
Blazers Coach Reveals What Will Make 2025-26 Season a Success
Blazers' Yang Hansen Already Drawing Attention of Rival Coaches and Executives
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses Blazers Relocating From Portland
Blazers' Chauncey Billups 'So Happy' About Jrue Holiday Trade
Blazers Sending Clear Message With Jrue Holiday Trade Says NBA Insider
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.