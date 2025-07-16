Blazers' Chauncey Billups 'So Happy' About Jrue Holiday Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that is looking to make a jump to the playoffs. They came just short of that goal this past season when they tried to make a push after the trade deadline.
Portland suffered too many injuries last season to really make a push to make the playoffs. They also dug themselves too big a hole early in the season.
Adding Jrue Holiday is a sign that the Trail Blazers believe they have enough pieces in place to actually have a chance to play in the playoffs next season.
Holiday's new coach is very happy to have him. Chauncey Billups seems pleased to have a veteran point guard on his team who has won a championship.
During a Summer League game, Billups expressed how happy he was with the addition of Holiday to the team.
"Yeah, I'm just so happy to have Jrue, and I had such an incredible time coaching Anfernee...to get a guy like Jrue, what better guy in the league to have raise Scoot and Shaedon than Jrue Holiday."
It's clear that the thought process behind adding him is to have someone mentor the two young guards that they want to build the team around. They identified Holiday as that player.
Holiday still adds some value on the court, as well. He's still a very good perimeter defender, even if his shooting has dropped off last season while he was in Boston.
The Blazers think that Holiday could be the missing piece for them to make the playoffs. They don't have any shot at winning the title, but they are just looking to get some postseason experience.
Portland proved to be one of the best defensive teams at the end of the season, as they had the top defensive rating in the month of April. They just have to stay healthy next season. Injuries were a big reason why they fell short of the playoffs.
Last season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
