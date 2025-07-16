NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses Blazers Relocating From Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to enter their 56th season in the Pacific Northwest.
The Blazers have been a pillar for the city and the NBA, building a rich history throughout their tenure. Although they are the furthest from many other NBA teams, distance-wise, Portland has done great things for the league, and the hope is that it continues for the foreseeable future.
However, there is a chance that could all change with the Blazers' ongoing sale. The Trail Blazers and the Paul G. Allen Estate announced in May that the Blazers are finally for sale.
While that is the case, there has been no update on it; however, the process sis expected to continue into next season, and it could take between nine to 12 months to choose a buyer. This will be a lengthy process, but once it is completed, the Blazers' future in Portland could be uncertain.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the Trail Blazers and their potential relocation with the new ownership, whoever they may be.
“It’s the league’s preference that that team remain in Portland. We’ve had great success in Portland over the years. I don’t have a specific update on the process but I know it is underway and I know there are groups that are actively engaged with the estate and have demonstrated interest in that team.
“One of the factors there is the city of Portland likely needs a new arena, so that will be part of the challenge for any new ownership group coming in. But it would certainly be our preference that team remain in Portland.”
Now, the Blazers face some tough questions and some difficult answers that they may need ot address in the near future.
Paul Allen bought the Trail Blazers in 1988 for $70 million from California real estate developer Larry Weinberg. He played a pivotal role in the creation and financing of the Moda Center, the longtime home of the Blazers.
Allen remained deeply involved with the organization until his passing. After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2009, he continued to oversee operations until his death in 2018.
Following his passing, his sister, Jody Allen, became the trustee of his estate, which includes ownership of both the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks — another franchise Paul purchased back in 1997.
In 2022, Nike co-founder Phil Knight made headlines with a bid exceeding $2 billion to acquire the Blazers. As of 2024, Forbes estimates the franchise's value at approximately $3.5 billion.
In the meantime, the Balzers are building a foundation that they want to be proud of with a team full of young and talented players.
