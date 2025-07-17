Damian Lillard Signing With Blazers in Blockbuster $42 Million Signing
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing All-Star guard Damian Lillard to a three-year, $42 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Lillard, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Blazers, will head back to Portland to finish up his playing career in a storybook move for player and team.
According to Charania, Lillard chose the Blazers over multiple NBA contenders, saying he had "multiple mid-level exception and minimum offers." In the end, Lillard chose to return to the franchise and city where it all began for him, and where his family and kids live.
Lillard was drafted by the Blazers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He made an instant impact on the Blazers organization, appearing in all 82 games and winning the Rookie of the Year award.
Over the next 10 years, Lillard would make seven All-Star teams, seven All-NBA Teams and finish as high as fourth in MVP voting. He led the Blazers to the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons from the 2013-14 season through the 2020-21 season. They reached the Western Conference Finals once during the 2018-19 season.
The Blazers dealt Lillard after the 2022-23 season to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and a first-round pick to the Blazers, as well as two pick swaps. The Blazers then shipped Holiday to the Boston Celtics — but coincidentally enough, traded back for him this offseason.
Over the past two seasons with the Bucks, Lillard appeared in 131 games, averaging 24.6 points and 7.0 assists per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from deep. He tore his Achilles during this year's postseason, and is unlikely to play during the upcoming 2025-26 season.
The Bucks stretched and waived Lillard this offseason to sign big man Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
Across his 13-year career, Lillard is averaging 25.1 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.
