Blazers Coach Reveals What Will Make 2025-26 Season a Success
The Portland Trail Blazers fell just short of their stated goal to make the playoffs this past season. They played their best basketball at the end of the year.
Unfortunately for them, they dug themselves too big a hole to start the year. They fell just short of making the play-in, which is disappointing for a young team that doesn't have any playoff experience.
This season, they seem like they are going for the playoffs after trading for Jrue Holiday and buying out Deandre Ayton. Head coach Chauncey Billups recently detailed what would be a successful season for his team.
More news: Blazers' Chauncey Billups 'So Happy' About Jrue Holiday Trade
While speaking on a broadcast during a Summer League game, Billups detailed what would constitute a successful season for them next year.
"As we're establishing our identity, I thought we did a pretty good job of it last year on the defensive end, and we'll continue to do that. It's time for us to establish our identity on the offensive end...You sometimes can't define it with wins because the Western Conference is so difficult."
It's clear that Billups doesn't think his team is going to be able to make the playoffs in the Western Conference, given how tough it is. They will try to make it, of course.
He is far more concerned with the team establishing some sort of identity on the offensive end of the court. They have already shown that they can be one of the best teams on defense.
More news: Blazers Sending Clear Message With Jrue Holiday Trade Says NBA Insider
Billups just wants his team to take steps to become a better overall team before he is concerned about any sort of playoff benchmark. They need to see what they have on offense before they further evaluate the roster.
The Trail Blazers are still going to give their young guys plenty of time to make mistakes, but this is a year in which they actually want to see some progress. They're going to start making decisions on who they want to build around.
This year is going to be the season that they firmly establish their core for the future of the franchise. That should be the next step in their journey as a franchise.
More news: Blazers Coach Expects Young Guard to Have Breakout Season in 2025-26
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.