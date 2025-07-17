Blazers' Yang Hansen Already Drawing Attention of Rival Coaches and Executives
The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Yang Hansen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and after an intital wave of scrutiny, the Chinese center is getting attention from rival NBA personel.
Hansen is a 20-year-old big man who measures seven feet, one inch, and weighs 249 pounds. He spent two professional seasons in China, where he established himself as an NBA prospect.
Hansen projected as a potential first round pick, though many had him going in the second round.
More news: Blazers Rookie Wants Picture, Autograph With Nikola Jokic
The Blazers shocked the draft expert consensus and took him in the middle of the first round — the pick was trashed after the draft, but the NBA world is seemingly coming around to the center.
According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, people around the league are following his developing.
"But in his first moments under the lights, his skill level impressed rival coaches and executives, particularly with his passing," Bontemps wrote in a story.
"He's going to be a project, but it didn't take long to see why Portland was interested in him. Some observers wondered how he will handle the pace in the NBA in the long term.
"But Hansen, who has said he's a fan of Nikola Jokic, is going to remain a subject of interest heading into next season, especially in seeing how quickly he can adapt to the league -- and how he and Clingan will coexist."
More news: Blazers' $160 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
Over his two seasons in China, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 10.7 rebounds over his 96 pro games.
He shows impressive vision for a center, willing to make tricky passes that guards typically make. His game is still underdeveloped, but in the NBA Summer League, he is consistently flashing a high ceiling.
The Blazers bought out Deandre Ayton and might move Robert Williams III, freeing up some space in the rotation for Hansen once he is ready.
His raw skillset may never develop, and he may become a draft bust, but the front office thought he is a worthwhile swing in the middle of the draft.
More news: Blazers Make Major Announcement on Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.