NBA World Reacts to Damian Lillard Returning to Blazers to Finish Career
In a shocking turn of events, former Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is coming back after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal.
The Milwaukee Bucks waived Lillard at the start of the NBA offseason as the team freed up cap space for an impact player.
He tore his Achilles tendon during the NBA playoffs, which will cause him to miss the entire upcoming season as he recovers.
The Bucks used their cap space to sign center Myles Turner, a starting-caliber center who can exploit mismatches and stretch the floor as a big man.
Lillard, on the other hand, became a free agent and after taking meetings with other teams, he decided on returning to Portland.
He signed a multi-year deal which will see him recover from his Achilles injury in Portland next season and return to the court as a Blazer.
As one of the best shooters in NBA history and most highly regarded players to never win a title, Lillard holds a special position within the NBA world.
He was loyal and committed to Portland for years despite having the ability to join other teams, though he was eventually traded to the Bucks, but he now returns home once again.
"Dame to Portland he not wrong. said F that ring chasing. i’m going back where the LOVE IS," former NBA guard Patrick Beverly posted on X.
"That’s really what hoopers want peace of mind and good HOOPS."
"As an incurable basketball romantic ... LOVE seeing that Dame Lillard is going back to the Blazers," NBA insider Marc Stein said.
"Damian Lillard Toyota… your owner is back," basketball publication Overtime posted on X.
"Happy as hell for Damian Lillard and Portland fans. Just a special way to finish out your career. He, very clearly, cares more about his family and the relationships he’s built there than chasing a title. Going to be awesome watching him lead the young guys, on and off the court," NBA reporter Shane Young said.
