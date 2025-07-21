Blazers Notes: Full Damian Lillard Contract Details Revealed, Why Dame Chose Portland Over Contenders, More

Nelson Espinal

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers got franchise icon Damian Lillard to sign a new contract with the team as he returns to his roots.

Lillard's family is based in Portland, and he will recover from his Achilles injury with his loved ones around him as a support system.

The All-Star guard signed a multi-year deal, keeping him with the Blazers for his return to the court and providing a mentor for young players on the team.

Lillard was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks and became a free agent after clearing waivers. His market was full of contending teams, but he opted for a return to his beloved franchise.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Damian Lillard’s Full Contract Details Revealed After Signing With Blazers

Blazers Coach Puts Media on Blast: 'Y'all Didn't Really See Us Play Last Year'

NBA Insider Reveals Why Damian Lillard Returned to Blazers

Blazers Shutting Down Yang Hansen From Summer League: Report

When Will Damian Lillard Play for Blazers After Signing With Portland Following Torn Achilles?

Blazers' Damian Lillard 1 of 2 Players in Entire NBA With Key Contract Stipulation

Blazers' Yang Hansen Was Shocked to Be Drafted: 'I Was Just Finishing My Fried Chicken'

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News