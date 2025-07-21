Blazers Notes: Full Damian Lillard Contract Details Revealed, Why Dame Chose Portland Over Contenders, More
The Portland Trail Blazers got franchise icon Damian Lillard to sign a new contract with the team as he returns to his roots.
Lillard's family is based in Portland, and he will recover from his Achilles injury with his loved ones around him as a support system.
The All-Star guard signed a multi-year deal, keeping him with the Blazers for his return to the court and providing a mentor for young players on the team.
Lillard was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks and became a free agent after clearing waivers. His market was full of contending teams, but he opted for a return to his beloved franchise.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Damian Lillard’s Full Contract Details Revealed After Signing With Blazers
Blazers Coach Puts Media on Blast: 'Y'all Didn't Really See Us Play Last Year'
NBA Insider Reveals Why Damian Lillard Returned to Blazers
Blazers Shutting Down Yang Hansen From Summer League: Report
When Will Damian Lillard Play for Blazers After Signing With Portland Following Torn Achilles?
Blazers' Damian Lillard 1 of 2 Players in Entire NBA With Key Contract Stipulation
Blazers' Yang Hansen Was Shocked to Be Drafted: 'I Was Just Finishing My Fried Chicken'
