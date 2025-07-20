Damian Lillard’s Full Contract Details Revealed After Signing With Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers shocked the rest of the NBA world when they were able to bring back Damian Lillard. Lillard was a free agent for the first time in his career after being waived by the Bucks.
Lillard will count against the Bucks' books for the next five years, costing them about $22.5 million each season. He decided to make his way back to Portland instead of signing with a contender.
With Lillard making a lot of money from Milwaukee, he didn't need to make a lot of money to return to Portland. His full contract details have been revealed.
Between the two teams, Lillard is making a massive amount of money. He will be making $70 million next season between his contracts with both the Blazers and the Bucks.
The best thing about this contract for Lillard is a no-trade clause. He clearly wants to end his career in Portland and doesn't want to risk being moved again.
Lillard only wanted to leave a couple of years ago because he wanted a chance at chasing a ring. He fell short of that goal with the Bucks and now has to return from a torn Achilles.
Lillard will not play at all next season as he returns from his injury. He will make his second stint debut with the Trail Blazers during the 2026-27 season, which is when the Blazers might try to make a deep playoff run.
Portland isn't going to make any run at a title next year with the roster that they have, but they still have hopes of making the playoffs with a young core of players.
Adding Jrue Holiday should give them some much-needed veteran leadership on a team with a lot of guys who don't know how to win big games. That part of the roster might change when Lillard is healthy.
Lillard will be added to that fray in a couple of years. He is a much better offensive player than Holiday is, and now two guys who were traded for each other will get to play on the same team.
