Blazers Shutting Down Yang Hansen From Summer League: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are shutting down first-round pick Yang Hansen from competing in the rest of the NBA Summer League.
During the NBA showcase event in Las Vegas, Hansen stole the show and became one of the major breakout players.
As a 7-footer, the Chinese center can pass the ball at a high level and plays with an impressive feel for a young player.
After making a handful of appearances, the Blazers saw enough from Hansen and are having him rest for the start of training camps.
According to team insider Danny Marang, the front office has "seen what they wanted to see out of him through his four games."
The Blazers took Hansen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, several spots higher than projected by NBA draft experts.
After the draft, NBA personnel blasted the selection and the Portland front office, but the concensus is turning around after good performances in Sin City.
General manager Joe Cronin was extremely excited after nabbing Hansen in the draft, and during the introductory press conference, he explained what drew him to take the Chinese player.
“His ceiling is very high. It’s extremely difficult to find a young player of that stature with this skillset, and it’s translatable stuff that we’ve seen really, really skilled big men that can do all the things that he can do typically succeed in our league," Cronin said.
"It might take him a little time, but as he figures out the speed and pace of our game and all these things, I wouldn’t put a ceiling on him. He’s that talented.”
Time will tell if Hansen ends up reaching his full potential, but his first impression is leaving NBA fans excited about the big man's potential.
