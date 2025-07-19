Blazers Shutting Down Yang Hansen From Summer League: Report

Nelson Espinal

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin (left) and Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups field questions from the working press before Portland plays their last season game against Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin (left) and Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups field questions from the working press before Portland plays their last season game against Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers are shutting down first-round pick Yang Hansen from competing in the rest of the NBA Summer League.

During the NBA showcase event in Las Vegas, Hansen stole the show and became one of the major breakout players.

As a 7-footer, the Chinese center can pass the ball at a high level and plays with an impressive feel for a young player.

More news: Damian Lillard Signing With Blazers in Blockbuster $42 Million Signing

After making a handful of appearances, the Blazers saw enough from Hansen and are having him rest for the start of training camps.

According to team insider Danny Marang, the front office has "seen what they wanted to see out of him through his four games."

The Blazers took Hansen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, several spots higher than projected by NBA draft experts.

After the draft, NBA personnel blasted the selection and the Portland front office, but the concensus is turning around after good performances in Sin City.

More news: Blazers Make Major Announcement on Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season

General manager Joe Cronin was extremely excited after nabbing Hansen in the draft, and during the introductory press conference, he explained what drew him to take the Chinese player.

“His ceiling is very high. It’s extremely difficult to find a young player of that stature with this skillset, and it’s translatable stuff that we’ve seen really, really skilled big men that can do all the things that he can do typically succeed in our league," Cronin said.

"It might take him a little time, but as he figures out the speed and pace of our game and all these things, I wouldn’t put a ceiling on him. He’s that talented.”

Time will tell if Hansen ends up reaching his full potential, but his first impression is leaving NBA fans excited about the big man's potential.

More news: Blazers Coach Reveals What Will Make 2025-26 Season a Success

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News