Blazers' Damian Lillard 1 of 2 Players in Entire NBA With Key Contract Stipulation
In his storybook return to the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard joins an exclusive club of NBA players who have a specific clause in their contract.
Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Blazers weeks after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him, and he hit free agency for the first time in his career.
His contract, on top of the money, includes a no-trade clause, which he can use to control his playing future, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Only Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has a no-trade clause in his deal.
"Lillard joins the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James as the only NBA players with a true no-trade clause in their contracts," Charania wrote in his story on ESPN.
"Bradley Beal had one before coming to a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week."
The clause gives the player the power to reject any trade proposal that the player does not desire. It can be waived if the player wants to be dealt, but it gives them the final say on their future.
NBA players can only get this clause through specific service requirements. They also need to hit unrestricted free agency and sign a contract during the NBA offseason on the open market.
Most star players who want a no-trade clause sign massive contract extensions, which means they can never have the clause added to their deal.
Lillard played 11 seasons in Portland and established himself as the face of the franchise during his tenure. He was a high-volume, high-scoring guard who could shoot from anywhere on the court while having one of the best ball-handling skills in the NBA.
He made several All-Star and All-NBA teams during his time with the Blazers while giving back to the community and building his roots in Oregon.
His family lives in Portland, a key factor in his decision to come back to Portland.
Lillard won't see the court for at least another season as he rehabs his torn Achilles, which he suffered during the NBA playoffs.
