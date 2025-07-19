Blazers' Yang Hansen Was Shocked to Be Drafted: 'I Was Just Finishing My Fried Chicken'
The Portland Trail Blazers turned heads when they decided to draft Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Many thought that it was a reach for them to draft him that high.
Portland didn't care about what the reaction was going to be from the rest of the NBA. They love what Hansen can do with his passing and his shot blocking, two key things that attracted them to him.
Hansen wasn't expected to go in the first round, which is why he emerged from the stands when his name was called. He was surprised as anyone that he was drafted that high.
While joining NBA Today, Hansen detailed what went through his mind when his name was called.
"For sure, it was a big shock to me," he said through an interpreter. "When they called my name, it surprised me. I was just sitting there finishing my fried chicken. I didn't even put my suit on."
Hansen was clearly surprised that he was getting called that early in the draft. He was getting his intel from NBA people who had him as a second-round pick. He was hoping to perhaps go late in the first round.
Instead, Hansen was a borderline lottery pick, with the Trail Blazers believing in his skill set and what he could do for them. They expect him to play a lot as a rookie.
Hansen will come in as the backup center with Donovan Clingan as the likely starter. Robert Williams III is still on the roster for now, but he can't be counted on as a starter with how often he gets hurt.
With the Blazers deciding to waive Deandre Ayton, the Blazers have committed to going younger at the center spot. Ayton isn't old, but his act in Portland was. They decided to move on from him because of his effort issues.
Hansen could eventually play his way into the starting lineup in a few years if he is able to adjust to the NBA game quickly enough. He still has a very raw skill set, and isn't the fastest player in the league.
