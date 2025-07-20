NBA Insider Reveals Why Damian Lillard Returned to Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to trade Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the 2023-24 season. Lillard wanted a chance at winning a championship, so the Trail Blazers decided to let him go.
Lillard ended up getting waived and stretched a couple of weeks ago in order to make room for Myles Turner. Lillard was free to sign with any team in the league, and he surprised everyone by returning to Portland.
Instead of trying to chase a ring, Lillard will be back in Portland on a three-year deal worth $42 million. He will now be back in the city he loves.
So why did Lillard decide to sign back with Portland instead of head to a contender? ESPN's Shams Charania detailed the biggest reason why he decided to return on a hit on SportsCenter.
"Being home in Portland, being back with his three kids, was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and re-sign with the Trail Blazers."
Lillard clearly missed being around his family, as they decided to stay behind in Portland. Lillard didn't want to spend any more time away from his kids, especially as he rehabs from a torn Achilles.
The Trail Blazers are thrilled to have him back. They have Jrue Holiday as the starting point guard this season while Lillard recovers from his injury. Holiday becomes the perfect placeholder.
When Lillard returns, the Trail Blazers will have four solid guards in Lillard, Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe. At that point, they can reassess what the future looks like.
It just looks right to have Lillard back in Portland. While the team might not be in contention for a championship for the next few years, Lillard cares more about being close to his family than he does about winning a ring.
Lillard might never win a ring, and he seems to be okay with that at this point in his career. The Blazers might try to make some moves in a couple of years to build one last contender around Lillard.
