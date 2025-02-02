Ex-Warriors Champion's Blunt Reaction to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The NBA's annual trade deadline is right around the corner on Thursday, February 6th, as teams will be actively making calls and seeing if they can add any more players to their roster for a playoff push. While names like De'Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler have been the talk of the trade market over the last few days, nobody could've expected the news that came late Saturday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a three-team trade that would send Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, with other pieces moving between the sides. As the NBA world tried to gather their thoughts on the blockbuster deal, former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook took to social media to express a distasteful view of the transaction.
"No loyalty in this **** man," Cook posted on X. "AD helped bring LA a championship in Year 1 after a 10 year drought. Luka took the Mavs to the Finals a couple months ago. Both are at the top of their game right now. Wowww **** don’t make sense"
As surprised as anyone else was, Cook was shocked to see that both teams were willing to give up players so integral to their franchise. With Doncic, he helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season and has made five consecutive All-NBA First Team appearances. For Davis, he's been having one of his best seasons since joining the Lakers and helped bring the team an NBA Title in 2020.
No matter if you thought the trade was a joke when it happened, the reality is it's real, and a new era will begin in Dallas and Los Angeles. Now for Golden State, they'll have to get used to playing Doncic four times a year now with the Lakers.
