New Report on Warriors Having 'Significant' Trade Talks for Stars
Heading into their Friday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns and coming off one of their biggest wins of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors are at a crossroads heading into the NBA trade deadline.
The team can opt to keep their talent on the roster and hope that once healthy they can turn things around. On the other hand, they can decide to trade away key players for a chance to land a game-changer to help them down the stretch.
Factoring that in, Golden State has remained a team floated around in several trade rumors this season. Already acquiring Dennis Schröder earlier in the year, there might be another move up their sleeves, this time with the Chicago Bulls.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel's recent report has indicated a shift in the Warriors' trade intentions with the Bulls. "The Bulls and Warriors have held significant trade conversations through the weeks, sources said, with the focus on LaVine and Nikola Vucevic," Siegel wrote. "Although Vucevic was the early favorite to be traded to Golden State, the focus has shifted to LaVine, who would instantly become the team's No. 2 scoring option next to Curry."
LaVine is in the midst of a resurgent season with the Bulls, averaging 24.0 points and shooting 51.1% from the field in 42 games. However, Golden State is reluctant to move off their top young asset to get the star guard.
"Kuminga being traded doesn't seem likely for the Warriors, and trading Wiggins still draws a lot of mixed reviews. As a result, Golden State has been going through all of its options ahead of the trade deadline, including the possibility of pursuing LaVine without giving up either forward, sources said."
While a trade could be made regardless, the Warriors will get a better idea of where they are at following Friday night's contest against the Suns.
