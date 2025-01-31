ESPN Star Makes Controversial Steph Curry All-Star Statement
The 74th NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 16th, at Chase Center in San Francisco. This year will feature a handful of first-time All-Stars, including San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, there will also be some All-Stars making appearances in the double-digits.
Representing the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry is set to make his 11th All-Star appearance this season to add to his already Hall of Fame resume. While Curry enters Friday averaging the least amount of points per game in a season since his second year in the league (excluding seasons he played less than 50% of games), his star power in the NBA can't be denied. However, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had a different take, challenging the selection of the four-time NBA Champion.
"I look at a guy like Steph Curry making an All-Star game this season, and I look at a lot of guys like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, just in his conference who had better seasons or playing better than him," Perkins said. "Look, I'm gonna say the quiet thing out loud. Steph Curry should not be an All-Star, he shouldn't."
Perkins went on to add that players like the ones he mentioned are also in better positions in the standings than Curry.
Regardless of what Perkins thinks about Curry, his focus going forward is on the Warriors, and that continues on Friday night with a home contest against the Phoenix Suns and an opportunity to climb up the standings.
