Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns
After an unexpected win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors continue their six-game homestand against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Friday night's game will be the third meeting between the two teams. The Warriors won their last meeting in a tightly contested game with Jonathan Kuminga leading the team at 34 points and game-sealing free throws. It was a moment that showed how valuable Kuminga could truly be for Golden State.
The Golden State Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney.
Jonathan Kuminga is listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Draymond Green is out with a left calf strain and Kevon Looney is listed as available as he deals with a right nasal bone fracture. The use of a face mask will be required for Looney. Steph Curry is listed as available, despite playing through knee tendinitis and a thumb injury.
The Suns are coming into the game with a clean injury report and two players listed: Jalen Bridges andTyTy Washington Jr.
Jalen Bridges and TyTy Washington Jr. will both be out due to their two-way G League contracts. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all listed as available.
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off Friday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
