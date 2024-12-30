Inside The Warriors

New Report on Jimmy Butler to Warriors Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat remain involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena.
Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have already been active ahead of the NBA trade deadline, making a move to bring in Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. While Schroder has struggled to begin his Warriors tenure, the veteran guard projects to bring a lot of what Golden State needs once he gets more comfortable.

If the Warriors are not done making moves, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a player several NBA trade reports continue linking them to. Despite Heat president Pat Riley recently shutting down the idea of a Butler trade, reports continue to surface about the possibility of one taking place.

Jimmy Butler
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, mutual interest exists between Butler and Golden State.

Via Siegel: “The noise surrounding the Warriors and Suns is simply that, and there isn't anything to suggest that Riley was lying about his comments from Thursday. That doesn't mean Golden State or Phoenix wouldn't be interested in Butler, as mutual interest exists between the star and these two Western Conference organizations, sources said.”

As Siegel noted, the Warriors are not alone in their Butler interest. The Phoenix Suns, another underperforming Pacific Division team with championship aspirations, were also named by the NBA insider.

With Butler expected to decline his player option and enter free agency this summer, Miami has a big decision to make on how to approach this upcoming trade deadline. 

Joey Linn
