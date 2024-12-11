Star Player Listed on Warriors vs Rockets Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off tonight in their third game of the regular season, and a chance for the Warriors to win their 16th straight game against Houston.
Regardless of the NBA Cup implications, one would have to imagine Houston is going to do everything in their power to keep their pride and not let the Warriors win their 16th straight game.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, the team might be missing one of their most important players against the Warriors. The Houston Rockets have officially listed Alperen Sengun as questionable with left knee soreness against the Warriors.
Sengun has been incredibly reliable for the Houston Rockets this season, playing in every single game. Through 24 games this season, Sengun is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals on 47/25/77 shooting from the field. Aside from some lackluster three-point shooting, Sengun has done it all for the Houston Rockets this season. With the way Houston is playing, it's very likely that he gets the first All-Star nod of his career this season.
For one reason or another, the Golden State Warriors have a huge mental edge against the Houston Rockets. However, all things must come to an end, and at some point, Houston will get tired of losing to the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
