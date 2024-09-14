Warriors Player Sends Strong Steph Curry Message to NBA
The Golden State Warriors are entering this season with not a lot of expectations. Stephen Curry had a great summer with the Olympic team, but the Warriors as a whole did not make a big move that would catapault them into championship contender status.
But the Warriors feel like they can still be very good. Second year guard Brandin Podziemski is coming off a strong rookie campaign and will be featured much more in the Golden State offense now that Klay Thompson moved to the Dallas Mavericks.
In a recent interview with Heavy, one NBA coach predicts that the Warriors are on their last leg with this group.
"They’re like one of those rock and roll bands that’s still touring," the coach said. "They’ve still got their lead singer, and he can still crank it out at a high level. But it’s not the same band as before — and they haven’t had a hit record in a few years."
Brandin Podziemski heared those comments, and in a recent interview with NBC Sports says that the Warriors are looking to prove people wrong.
""We don't love to hear that, but we love to hear that in the fact that we're going to do something that no one expects us to. They don't think that we're the Warriors that we were before, and for us, I think it's just the best feeling when you don't have anything to lose out there, and you just go out and prove people wrong.
"I think there's a bunch of guys with that mentality that thrive off proving people wrong, and I know Steph [Curry] is one of those guys. So just to be alongside him in the backcourt and in combination with all of our other guys, we're just excited to prove people wrong."
The Warriors will have a chance to start the season off right when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23rd to open up their season.
