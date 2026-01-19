Steph Curry Passes 8 Superstars in Career All-Star Selections

Stephen Curry was selected to his 12th All-Star Game on Monday, passing some incredible company.

He broke a tie with Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Elgin Baylor, Bob Pettit, Chris Bosh, Patrick Ewing, Artis Gilmore and James Harden. Harden could be named an All-Star reserve this season, but the other seven he's passed permanently.

He's now matched the All-Star appearances of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Hakeem Olajuwon, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, George Gervin, Oscar Robertson, Dolph Schayes and Elvin Hayes. That group of 12 is tied for 18th place in All-Star appearances.

Voting Breakdown for Curry, Other Stars

Here is how the players, fans and media voted for Curry:

Three voting groups determined the starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game:



▪️ Fans (50%)

▪️ NBA players (25%)

▪️ Media panel (25%)



Complete voting results are available here: https://t.co/0YQtBsIaGp



Below are the overall rankings for the top finishers in each conference. pic.twitter.com/W21e8EOvpH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2026

Somewhat surprisingly, the players ranked Curry second, ahead of MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But the media had Curry sixth behind SGA, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards.

His cumulate ranking was fourth, so he got the starting nod pretty easily. He joins Jokic, Doncic, SGA and Wemby as Western Conference starters.

Note that All-Star Game format this season is not the traditional West vs. East game.

"The All-Star Game will feature a new format in 2026 in which two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (known as the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games," NBA.com stated. "The three teams will each have a minimum of eight players."

Curry Playing Better Than He Did Last 2 Seasons

It doesn't make sense, but Curry is playing better as a 37-year-old than he did as at 35 and 36.

PPG 2PT% 3PT% EFG% 2023-24 26.4 51.5 40.8 57.3 2024-25 24.5 53.4 39.7 57.2 2025-26 27.6 59.8 38.6 58.7

Curry turns 38 in March. He should be slowing down, but instead he's scoring even more.

Will Jimmy Butler Be Named an All-Star Reserve?

The seven reserves for each conference will be announced on Feb. 1. Butler is one many deserving West players, including Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Deni Avdija, Kawhi Leonard, Alperen Sengun, Jamal Murray, Devin Booker and Chet Holmgren.

If I had to guess, Butler is on the outside looking in.

But there's no shame in that. LeBron James, who has been selected to 21 All-Star Games in a row, is also probably on the outside looking in.