Rui Hachimura finishes the preseason strong

The Washington Wizards headed into Friday’s Night preseason match vs. the New York Knicks with a 1-2 record. The Wizards first two preseason games were in Japan taking on the defending NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors would take both games in the “Land of the Rising Sun”, game one 96-87 and game two 104-95. Despite the losses, Japanese native Rui Hachimura had strong performances in both games. In game one, Hachimura scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead the Wizards in both categories. In Game 2, he would put up 11 points and 10 rebounds. Hachimura’s preseason success continued when Washington returned to the United States to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Oct 10. Hachimura 15 points helped contribute to the Wizards first preseason win 116-107. We can’t forget about his teammates Kristaps Porzingis (20 points), Kyle Kuzma (15 Points), and Daniel Gafford (14 points) who had solid performances as well in the victory.

Tonight’s game was the last tune-up for the Wizards before Wednesday’s (Oct 19) season opener in Indiana vs. the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks would never trail in this contest defeating the Wizards 105-89 to finish the preseason with a 3-1 record. Newly acquired star Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks scoring 27 points in 31 minutes. Mitchell Robinson (20 points & 12 rebounds) & RJ Barrett (19 points & 12 rebounds) help propel the Knicks to victory. It was another strong night for Hachimura as he lead the Wizards with 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds along the way. The returning Bradley Beal who was out due to non-Covid illness earlier this week played 30 minutes in his return and scored 16 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists & 3 steals. Porzingis did not play as he is still nursing an ankle injury.

Bradley Beal returns drops 16 points in 30 minutes (Photo Credit: Brad Penner)

The Wizards have a few days to heal up and get ready for the season opener against Indiana on Wednesday at 7 pm. This time next week the 2022-23 NBA season will be in full swing and the Wizards will have their first home game of the year vs. the Chicago Bulls at 7pm