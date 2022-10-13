Skip to main content
Meet the Wizards: Daniel Gafford

Let’s check out a few fun facts and things to know about Wizards center Daniel Gafford.

Last season, center Daniel Gafford agreed to a three-year, 40.2 million extension with the Washington Wizards that will kick in next season; given Gafford is still in his rookie contract. The team acquired Gafford in a three-team trade from the Chicago Bulls and he has proven his athleticism and expertise as a shot blocker since he’s stepped foot into the District. The 24 year old is entering his fourth NBA season and while last season, his role in the team’s rotation was inconsistent due to a variety of factors, 2022-2023 could be a defining year for his career. He will be backing up Kristaps Prozingis, which presents strength in the depth chart at that position.

Photo by USA Today

Quick Facts

The Chicago Bulls drafted Daniel Gafford in the second round with the 38th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Washington Wizards acquired Daniel Gafford in the three-team trade that involved the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics at the trade deadline during the 2020-2021 season.

Gafford spent two years playing at the NCAA level for the Arkansas Razorbacks before declaring for the 2019 draft.

Accolades

While at Arkansas, Gafford was one of two players in the NCAA to shoot at least. 600 from the field and average 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game.

Also during his tenure as a Razorback, Gafford was the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 5 in scoring, rebounding, blocks, offensive rebounds, and defensive rebounds.

Teammate Shout-Outs

Photo by USA Today

Gafford’s teammates consistently praise his defensive skillset and the camaraderie he helps to build in the locker room. There’s much anticipation this season for what he continues to bring to the team defensively.

Personal Life

Daniel celebrated a birthday on October 1 while the team was traveling in Japan. He expresses his love and adoration for his wife and entire family on his social media pages. 

Washington Wizards
Chicago Bulls
Boston Celtics
Daniel Gafford
