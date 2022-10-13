If there was one Washington Wizards player that did not need an introduction, it would probably be 10-year veteran guard Bradley Beal. The three-time NBA All-Star proved his commitment to continuing his career with the Wizards this summer when he agreed to a five-year contract beginning in 2022-2023. A player that is held in high regard by all that know him, let’s run through some cool, good to know things about Beal.

Quick Facts

Beal has spent his entire career in Washington, making him one of several active players to have played 10+ years with the same franchise (Udonis Haslem, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard are some others).

Beal is one of only two players (Wes Unseld, 13 seasons) to play 10+ seasons with the Wizards franchise.

Photo by USA Today

Beal is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,434).

This season, be on the lookout to see if Brad passes Elvin Hayes as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer as he is currently second all-time in points scored with 14,321 to Hayes’ 15,551.

He ranks third in games played with Washington at 645, trailing only Unseld (984) and Hayes (731).

Beal ranks in the franchise’s top five in minutes played, assists, steals and free throws.

He currently holds career averages of 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Accolades

Three-time NBA All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021)

In the 2020-21 season, Beal averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game on a career-high .485 shooting percentage from the field, earning an All-NBA Third Team nod. With the effort, Beal became just the sixth player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30+ points in back-to-back seasons, joining Adrian Dantley, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden.

Photo by USA Today

Beal was named the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for his off-court community initiatives.

Beal was recently honored with the establishment of Bradley Beal Day by the District of Columbia On October 11, 2022.

Teammate Shout-Outs

Beal’s current and former teammates often commend his leadership skills and kindness to others. His former teammate John Wall, shared how Brad was a huge support to him in one of the darkest moments of his life.

Personal Life

Photo by USA Today

Brad often talks about and is seen with his wife Kamiah and their three sons. He also references his parents and four brothers as being key influencers in his life.