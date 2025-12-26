Wizards Must Give Tre Johnson the Green Light

The Washington Wizards are once again staring at a lost season, owning the worst record in the NBA and searching for any signs of long-term optimism. One of the clearest paths toward that optimism is rookie guard Tre Johnson. However, the organization has been hesitant to fully unleash him.

While the Wizards have brought Johnson along slowly, the time has come to give him the green light and let him grow through real responsibility.

Tre Johnson scoring film past 3 games:



14.3 points per game on 48.5% FG in 23 mins per game over the stretch pic.twitter.com/JdZGN6DFIM — riley ｼ (@rileyricharrds) December 24, 2025

So far this season, Johnson has shown flashes that hint at something special. In limited opportunities, he has displayed confidence as a scorer, creativity off the dribble, and the ability to make difficult shots look routine. However, those moments often feel incomplete, as if fans are only seeing pieces of an unfinished puzzle. By keeping Johnson on a short leash, the Wizards may be delaying the very development they need to prioritize.

Around the league, other rookies have benefited greatly from having the freedom to play through mistakes. Players like Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, and Kon Knueppel have all been given the green light by their respective teams, and the results are clear. They have grown more comfortable, more aggressive, and more impactful as the season has progressed. Those opportunities have accelerated their development and allowed their teams to better evaluate what they truly have.

Dec 23, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel (7) drives in past Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Wizards should take note. With little to lose in the standings, there is no downside to empowering Johnson. In fact, giving him more usage could actually help Washington win games. The current approach has not produced results, and the offense often lacks creativity and shot-making. Johnson’s ability to create his own offense and stretch defenses could inject much-needed life into a stagnant system.

More importantly, Johnson is a significant investment for the franchise. He is not a short-term experiment, but a player the Wizards hope will be a central piece of their future. The best way to prepare him to be the go-to guy next season is to start now. Allowing him to handle the ball, take tough shots, and make decisions under pressure will fast-track his growth far more effectively than limited minutes and conservative usage.

Tre Johnson must learn through trial and error

Yes, there will be mistakes. Turnovers will happen. Shots will be missed. But those growing pains are a necessary part of the process. With the season already slipping away, the Wizards have a rare opportunity to prioritize development without consequences in the win-loss column. If Washington truly wants to build toward the future, the answer is clear. Giving Tre Johnson the green light is not a risk—it is a necessity.

