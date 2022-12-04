Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena for their first match-up of the season. One of the Wizards current Big Three, Kyle Kuzma started his NBA career as a Laker and it’s a time that he holds close to him as he described in his Players’ Tribune article to his Laker family when he was traded to the Washington Wizards in July 2021.

The Wizards traded Russell Westbrook and second-round picks in 2024 and 2028 to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick. During Kuzma’s time with the Lakers, he played a more rotational role with the likes of Lebron James in the lineup. The 6-foot-10 forward holds career averages of 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 276 games (146 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma uses one word to describe his time with the Lakers. That one word is “Gratitude” as he penned in the letter to his Laker family. Oftentimes, when Kuzma is asked about his time with LA, he concludes with saying “Once a Laker, always a Laker.” This does not negate the time and effort he has contributed to the Washington Wizards since he’s been on the east coast.

In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma emerged as an unexpected team leader on-and-off the floor. He also recorded several career-highs: 8.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. Since then, Kuzma has continued to be impressive both on and off the court.

Not to mention his fashion IQ has gone to an entirely new level as his career progresses.

As Kyle Kuzma faces off against his former team, let’s see if he continues to showcase his consistency as a leader and facilitator on the court. We are sure that he will.