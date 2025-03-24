NBA Veteran May Join Wizards Soon
We are all aware that we have to crawl before we can walk, and that has been the case with every baby we have seen. That is the way of life in general. In the NBA, sometimes one has to take one step backward and two steps forward. That is how the Washington Wizards have approached life in the NBA.
Kent Bazemore has been around the NBA for many years now. He was a part of the 2012 NBA Draft. Things did not go as he hoped they would for him as he went undrafted in the draft. However, his hard work and dedication have earned him a place in the NBA.
As he went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft, teams around the game of basketball noticed what he was capable of on the basketball court as the Golden State Warriors signed him. He spent some time with the Warriors as well as their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Bazemore has been a journeyman around the NBA as he has played for several teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trailblazers, and the Sacramento Kings. This season, he has been with the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm. However, Bazemore has just been traded to the Capital City Go-Go.
He is now a part of the Washington Wizards organization as the Go-Go are their G-League affiliate. With that being said, he has a legitimate chance at playing for the Washington Wizards in the future sometime. He certainly fits a need there and may give the Wizards a much-needed motivation in the long run.
Bazemore is now 35 years old and has been around the game in the NBA for a very long time. He is an example of hard work paying off. He is an example of not having things given to you as he has earned his spot everywhere throughout his entire basketball career.
Bazemore will help the young talented players on this team both on and off the court as he is a veteran like Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. His future in the NBA may not look like theirs, however, he will play hard every second he is given if allowed to play for the Washington Wizards.
Will Dawkins has been very busy exploring all options for the Wizards late into the regular season this year. Signing Kent Bazemore may be one more move he could have for this team.
