Wizards vs Magic Preview: Next Man Up
Time of Tip-Off: 7:00
Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
The Wizards are finally home. Coming off a 7-game road trip, they could definitely use the home cooking but they shouldn't get comfortable though. They turn around and play in NYC against the Knicks on the second of a back-to-back. Can they grab a win before heading up I-95? Here are three keys to victory that'll give them an edge.
Three keys to victory:
Utilize the taller lineup
With Kyshawn George out, look for head coach Brian Keefe to roll with a taller lineup with Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic in the frontcourt. From a defensive perspective, they would have two 7-footers protecting the paint, so expect the Magic to live on the perimeter. That could be a good or bad thing for the Wizards. The Magic have shooters who can humble you in Cole Anthony, KCP, and Franz Wagner, so perimeter defense will have to compliment the taller front court.
While Jordan Poole is a much-improved defender this season, there is a drop-off after him when you look at AJ Johnson and his lack of size and the Wizards will have to compensate with defensive communication and flexibility. That is, assuming Khris Middleton doesn't play. If he does, the perimeter defense will be better but can they hold it down long enough for the frontcourt to shut down the paint?
Win the paint battle
For the Wizards to have a chance, the first box they would need to check is shutting down the paint defensively, and executing with more touch offensively. Both Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic can stretch the floor from three-point and mid-range but need to show more touch around the rim and you're starting to see that. Let's continue that trend. Wendall Carter Jr. should not be underestimated and Paolo Banchero will test how well Vukcevic can defend on the perimeter and against a more agile power forward.
Offensive rebounding should also be a goal considering the fact that the Wizards at times can struggle to utilize the shot clock. Offensive rebounds extend possessions and create opportunities, the Wizards should capitalize.
Limit turnovers
The Wizards have issues on both sides of the court but it's turnovers that limit the team's potential the most. While you'd rather them make these mistakes now, than in two years and many would agree with that. But just like kids cleaning their rooms, you learn by doing. To become more of an efficient offense, the Wizards must do three things. First, they must play team basketball and have fluid ball movement. Next, they must stop being so loose and risky with their passing. Finally, they must utilize the shot clock and get the most out of their possessions.
Prediction: Magic Win
Injuries:
Wizards:
- Khris Middleton - Ankle (DTD)
- Saddiq Bey - Knee (Out)
- Kyshawn George - Knee (Out)
- Malcolm Brogdon - Ankle (Out)
- Bilal Coulibaly - Hamstring (Out)
- Corey Kispert - Thumb (Out)
Magic:
- Cole Anthony - Toe (DTD)
- Trevelin Queen - Ankle (DTD)
- Jalen Suggs - Quad (Out for the season)
- Moritz Wagner - Knee (Out for the season)
Lineups:
Wizards:
- PG - Poole
- SG - AJ Johnson
- SF - Khris Middleton
- PF - Tristan Vukcevic
- C - Alex Sarr
Magic:
- PG - Anthony/Black
- SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- SF - Franz Wagner
- PF - Paolo Banchero
- C - Wendell Carter Jr.
