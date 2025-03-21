Wizards Rookie Bringing Lost Arc Back to the Game
In the NBA, it is hard to form your path to success. Many players tend to follow trends or follow the analysis of the game. However, it is important to do what makes you feel comfortable. It is important to do what you know you excel at. That is what Washington Wizards rookie guard Bub Carrington has done.
In the league we have in the NBA today, there are a plethora of three-point shots being taken every single night. It is safe to say that teams are living and dying by the three. If you're having a good night shooting the three-point shot, your chances are greatly increased at winning the game. On the other hand, if you're shooting poorly from three, you probably will end up losing the game.
That is why it is important to be yourself and do what you know you do well on the basketball court. Former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons did that. We can make the argument that he became an All-Star because he did that. However, as the NBA and basketball era tried to change him, we seen his downfall in the league.
Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington isn't shy to let it fly from beyond the arc. He is one of the Wizards best three-point shooters on the team. However, he has shown to not be a one-dimensional player. He is far from a one-trick pony. The three-point shot is just an arsenal of his game.
Back in the day, the mid-range shot was what made life easier in the NBA. That shot opened things up for your big man down low. When you think of the mid-range shot, you may think of Kobe Bryant, Richard Hamilton, and maybe even your big men such as Carlos Boozer and Tim Duncan. Those players were elite at the mid-range shot.
Bub Carrington may be bringing that mid-range game back as that too is something he excels at. On the flip side, he doesn't excel at it because that is his focus offensively. His ability to make the three-point shot efficiently is what helps his mid-range game.
Additionally, he has a very quick first step, and his ball-handling skill is pretty good as well. His ability to get to the basket helps his mid-range game as well. Bub Carrington has a very deep bag of tricks offensively. He has shown and proven that all season long. His mid-range shot is yet just another part of his arsenal.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!