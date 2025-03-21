Future Looks Promising for Wizards Rookie Alex Sarr
There aren't any promises oftentimes in life. Anything can happen that can or will derail or knock someone or something of course. In the NBA, injuries are often the thing that ruins the careers of the players. However, the future sure does look promising for Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr.
Alex Sarr has been on a tear thus far this season. One thing we have to appreciate with the Washington Wizards is the fact that they gently eased him into being the player he is today. Alex Sarr is far from the player he was in France. He also is far from the player he was at the beginning of the regular season.
We have seen tremendous growth from Alex Sarr and both him and the Wizards should feel proud of that. While he hasn't made any NBA All-Star teams in his basketball career yet, he has made the NBA Rising Star team. He also leads his team in blocks per game. He is looked upon as a leader defensively as the Wizards lean and rely on him every game in that department.
He also is becoming a very skilled and polished player offensively. Sure, he needs to add muscle and gain a bit of strength down on the block in the low post. However, he has still proven to be effective despite being a thin-framed teenager in the NBA.
Over his last three games, Alex Sarr has averaged 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists, to go along with a steal and a block per game. It is safe to say he is dominating in the league now. He has been able to handle his business from the free throw line as well as shoot the ball efficiently from the field, especially beyond the arc.
Alex Sarr has become the youngest player in NBA History with 90+ points, 15+ threes, and seven plus blocks over a four-game span. The only other players to do it before turning 21 are both NBA All-Stars, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Victor Wembanyama. Indeed, the future looks very promising for Alex Sarr and the Wizards.
