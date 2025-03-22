Wizards Forward Takes Big Step in Injury Recovery
In the game of basketball, you have to be willing to expect the unexpected. Years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers traded for an NBA All-Star and he never played a single game for them (Andrew Bynum). Injuries are a part of the game. With that said, the Washington Wizards are happy to see Saddiq Bey take the next step in his recovery from a torn ACL.
The Wizards have always needed wing depth on their roster. Over the years, they haven't had a young wing who can light it up offensively. They may finally have who they have been looking for in Bey.
Bey was injured before signing a three-year, $20 million dollar deal with the Wizards. They were fully aware of the situation as he was recovering from his injury. Those injuries take time and require a lot of patience to manage. The Wizards and Bey had plenty of time on their hands as they were aware of the rebuild in place with the team.
That is why the deal made sense for both sides. Most teams in the league would not have given Bey a deal with his injury still being managed. The Wizards took a calculated investment as he is only 25-years-old and has a lot of basketball left in his future.
Before the injury, Bey was a player everyone would have loved to have on their team. He is a player who scored a career high 51 points in 2022. He also has been one of the best three-point shooters over the years as well. He also is a player who can defend multiple positions. The Wizards got a steal with the signing.
Unlike Bynum and the 76ers, Saddiq Bey is geared up to hit the basketball court soon with the Wizards. The team has assigned him to their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, as he prepares for his NBA return.
