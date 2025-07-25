Nick Bosa Being a Vocal Leader is Unnecessary Says Robert Saleh
49ers star Nick Bosa is aiming to be more of a vocal leader this year.
With so many rookies and young players on the defense, it has propelled Bosa to the veteran role. Having him step up in that way can be beneficial to those players’ development.
First round rookie Mykel Williams is one player already benefitting from it. He's been giddy from the moment he talked to Bosa with how much knowledge he's received.
However, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh doesn’t believe Bosa needs to be vocal, claiming Bosa already exudes elite leadership through his actions.
“A guy like Bosa, he doesn't really need to talk. If I'm a young rookie walking into a building and I want to know what it's supposed to look like day in and day out to prepare myself, to prepare my mind, my body to be one of the best players in football, I just go watch him,” Saleh said. “Watch how he prepares, watch how he takes care of his body, watch how he regens, works out, rehabs, whatever he's doing. It is pedal to the metal and he's rolling. He doesn't have to say a word.”
This is an excellent point, and one that should be referred to if anyone criticizes Bosa’s lack of leadership. He already demonstrates how to be a leader.
The same goes for the rest of the elite players on the 49ers. All the rookies and young players get an up-close look at how Bosa and the others work.
Like the cliche saying goes, lead by example. Talking is cool and all, but there is no better teacher than action. But that doesn’t mean being vocal can’t help either.
“Now if he knows something, is it good to share? Of course, it is,” said Saleh. “He's super talented and he has unbelievable things that he can share with his teammates, and I think he's done a great job doing that. But as far as being a super vocal guy, he never has to be, he's already vocal. He already speaks louder than most people in this league, just by the way he shows up every day and works.”
Good on Bosa for feeling the need to be more vocal. It demonstrates his genuine concern for the development of his young teammates.
But as Saleh said, he doesn’t need to do it or overdo it. The way he carries himself, works, and performs is enough leadership for others to learn from.