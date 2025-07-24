49ers DC Robert Saleh Says the Safety Position is "Wide Open"
Safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha have been put on notice.
On Thursday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh revealed that both of the starting safety spots are "wide open" for any player to earn in training camp.
“It's wide open. JP [Jason] Pinnock coming in, Richie Grant, [Marques] Sigle being a rookie. Obviously Ji’Ayir [Brown], [Malik] Mustapha and then there's some young guys back there that are fresh with [Jaylen] Mahoney and [Derek] Canteen and [Siran] Neal. I'm sure I'm forgetting somebody, but it is a wide-open competition at safety, at both spots.”
This shouldn't come as a surprise. Saleh has full autonomy over the defense, so Brown and Mustapha weren't guaranteed their starting jobs back this season.
The fact that both players have been out of action since Saleh got there only makes it worse for them. Now, Brown did make his debut for Saleh on Day 1 of training camp.
He was recovering from ankle surgery, but he has a lot of ground to make up. Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant, and Marques Sigle are all hand-picked players by Saleh.
They have a leg up on Brown and Mustapha, so unless the rest of the safeties aren't meeting Saleh's expectations, it'll be tough to envision Brown and/or Mustapha ever starting.
Both of them will need to impress Saleh early and often to make a lasting impression. Otherwise, the only way they'll receive defensive snaps is if somebody is injured.
Competition is the perfect way to go at the safety position. It's easily the most lacking on the defense, so dangling two starting jobs in front of the players should enhance the practices.