Why Nick Bosa is Attentive for the 49ers' Kicker Battle
One training camp battle that is a pivotal one for the San Francisco 49ers is at the kicker position.
The 49ers brought in Greg Joseph to compete with Jake Moody. They're hoping Moody can improve from this and help him become consistent on game day.
If not, the 49ers will have no qualms about rocking with Joseph this season. That means there is a scenario where the 49ers cut Moody.
Now, kicker battles or special teams typically don't catch the eye of star players. That is usually the time when they are hanging about on the sideline or doing their own thing.
Surprisingly, Nick Bosa is paying attention to the 49ers' kicker battle. On Wednesday, he was asked about it during his press conference following practice.
"I actually am paying attention to it. I can't lie," Bosa said as he laughed. "It's kind of exciting."
Initially, it's surprising to hear that from Bosa, but it makes perfect sense why he's locked into the battle between Moody and Joseph.
He wants to see if the 49ers' kicker is going to be a letdown this year. For the last two years, the 49ers have been burned by Moody.
That is what led Deebo Samuel to snap at Moody on the sideline last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel was likely speaking for the majority of players.
They were fed up with Moody falling short while everyone else was fighting to get him in that position. Leaving points on the board always stings, and Moody has done a lot of that since he debuted.
For Bosa, it makes sense to see who the kicker will be and look like this year. He simply wants to know if he has to hold his breath when the kicker goes out or if he can look on confidently.