The 49ers' Best Case Scenario for the Rest of 2024
It was fitting for it to be raining when the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
They saw their playoff hopes get washed away in that game with the rain fitting nicely with the depressing mood. Getting up to play the remainder of the games will be tough for the 49ers. They have always had something to play for in December.
Now, they will be playing for nothing. However, there is a best-case scenario for the 49ers for the rest of 2024. The scenario is for them to lose the rest of their games while staying competitive with Brock Purdy playing well. Winning any game is meaningless for the 49ers. All the focus should be on helping 2025 and beyond. They should lose to enhance their draft pick order in April.
It will benefit them more than winning another game or two that will push them out of a better draft pick. It's not just about improving their draft slot for the first round, but all of the rounds. The 49ers desperately need to retool and the only way to do that is with the draft. Their final three games are at the Miami Dolphins, at home against the Detroit Lions, and at the Arizona Cardinals.
Losing to the Lions looks all but guaranteed with a decent chance to defeat the Dolphins and the Cardinals. Of course, the 49ers aren't going to lose on purpose. This isn't the NBA. They will still try to go out there and win games even if they're playing for nothing. The 49ers are a prideful team after all. Even if losing games is beneficial to them in the bigger picture, winning is still everything to this team.
“I want us to show up next week like we showed up for this game," said Kyle Shanahan. "Every time we have on our uniform, we go out on the field, regardless of the situation, I expect us to play a certain way. That's the standard of how we do things and if you can't play to that standard then make it easy for us and show us that and you won't be a part of it.”
Since the 49ers will still be fighting hard, it will be good to see if they do actually look competitive but lose the game. You don't want to see the 49ers full-on quit like they're De'Vondre Campbell. Continuing to play hard is a great sign that they're playing for themselves and each other.
To enhance this scenario, Purdy must also play well. He's been underwhelming for a large part of this season. Ever since the 49ers emerged from their Bye Week, Purdy has been low-level. He needs to salvage his season with some strong performances in the final games.
Otherwise, his value will continue to plummet with a contract extension looming for him in the offseason. Either way, the 49ers are stuck with Purdy in 2025 and their odds to succeed won't enhance if Purdy doesn't bounce back in these last three games.
It's asking a lot for the 49ers to accomplish this, but that is why it's the best-case scenario for them. Lose the final three games while remaining competitive and with Purdy playing well. It will reinstall hope into next season that was cast away from this season.