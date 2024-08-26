The Good and Not So Good from Day 20 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 20 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Brandon Aiyuk didn't show up and Talanoa Hufanga didn't practice. It seems the 49ers will place him on the PUP List on Wednesday.
THE GOOD
1. WR Ricky Pearsall
Practiced for the first time in three weeks and wore a blue non-contact jersey plus a shoulder brace and didn't appear to reaggravate his subluxed shoulder. That's a win. He also caught one pass from Brandon Allen during team drills. Let's see how long it will take Pearsall to get rid of the blue jersey.
2. WR Jacob Cowing
Caught a screen pass from Brandon Allen and exploded through the defense to score a 60-yard touchdown. The 49ers haven't had a receiver as explosive and versatile as Cowing in a very long time. He's going to add a new element to the offense.
3. WR Ronnie Bell
He gained 20 yards on a screen pass, then beat Darrel Luter Jr. with an out-route for a 15-yard gain, then he caught a pass that was tipped into the air by two defenders, then he beat Charvarius Ward for a first down on third-and-six. The 49ers need to find a spot on their 53-man roster for Bell. He has talent.
4. CB Deommodore Lenoir
Intercepted Brock Purdy for the sixth time in 20 practices (more on Purdy in a minute). Lenoir was covering Robbie Chosen, undercut the pass while it was in the air and returned it for a touchdown. Lenoir has gotten so good at that maneuver. He's having an All Pro training camp, if that's a thing.
5. CB Darrell Luter Jr.
Locked down Deebo Samuel, then broke up a deep pass intended for Robbie Chosen, then recorded a pick-six on a pass thrown by Joshua Dobbs. Luter Jr. has to make the 53-man roster. He could start one day.
6. SS Malik Mustapha
Started at strong safety in place of George Odum who injured his ankle during pregame warmups on Friday. And Mustapha looked like an upgrade. First, he blitzed and sacked Brock Purdy. Next, he broke up a Purdy pass that was intended for George Kittle. Mustapha covered him man to man and shut him down on that play. He should start Week 1.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Threw yet another interception. This time, Deommodore Lenoir picked him off. In addition, Fred Warner and Ji'Ayir Brown both dropped interceptions that Purdy spoon-fed to them. It seems like Purdy really misses Brandon Aiyuk, who still hasn't signed an extension with the 49ers.
2. FS Ji'Ayir Brown
Dropped an interception and took a bad angle to a deep pass thrown by Purdy and gave up a long catch to Chris Conley. Brown had a line to intercept the pass but his angle was too shallow and he gave up a long catch over his head. Kind of a frightening mistake for the last line of defense to make.