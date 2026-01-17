Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Divisional Round (Believe in Brock Purdy)

The weekend is finally here, which means it's time for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs! We have two games to watch and bet on today, including a marquee rubber match between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

You can find my best bets for today's games in today's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60. In this article, I'm going to give you my three favorite player props for today's duo of games. Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Troy Franklin OVER 2.5 Receptions (+142) via FanDuel

Brock Purdy OVER 22.5 Completions (-115) via BetMGM

Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+750) via FanDuel

Troy Franklin OVER 2.5 Receptions (+142)

I'm surprised to see Troy Franklin's receptions total set at just 2.5 with the over at +134. Franklin has caught 3+ receptions in 14 of his 17 games this season. He's also second on the team in total receptions with 65, and second in receiving yards with 709. The Broncos will have to go to the air at some point in this game, so let's bet on Franklin to once again haul in at least three receptions.

Brock Purdy OVER 22.5 Completions (-115)

Running the ball against the Seahawks' defense is a losing effort. They allow just 3.7 yards per carry. I think that could lead to them throwing the ball more on Saturday, including getting the ball to Christian McCaffrey with plenty of screens, flats, and swings, instead of just handing him the ball between the tackles.

Additionally, if the 49ers find themselves behind on the scoreboard in the second half, which the 7-point spread indicates is a very real possibility, they'll be forced to go through the air to try to catch up. That could lead to Purdy racking up the completions.

Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+750)

Kyle Juszczyk saw a bigger role in the 49ers' offense last week once George Kittle left the game with an injury. He ended with four receptions for 49 yards. If that continues in the Divisional Round, he's a great long shot bet to score a touchdown at +800. He found the end zone twice in the regular season.

