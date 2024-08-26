The 49ers Could Place Talanoa Hufanga on the PUP List this Wednesday
Talanoa Hufanga still hasn't practiced since he tore his ACL on Nov. 19 of last year.
On Tuesday, the 49ers will have to trim their roster down to 53 players. And if Hufanga still isn't ready to practice by then, the 49ers will have to place him on the PUP List on Wednesday, which means he would miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Considering how patient the 49ers have been with Hufanga throughout his rehab process, it seems unlikely that they would rush him onto the field for Week 1 without any offseason practices to get him into football shape. The season opener is in two weeks. That doesn't seem like enough time to get him ready. And it hasn't even been a full year since he tore his ACL. So don't be surprised if the 49ers continue to slowplay Hufanga's return.
Hufanga isn't the only starter on the 49ers who could miss Week 1. Dre Greenlaw definitely won't play as he rehabs a torn Achilles. Trent Williams might not play as he holds out for more money. And Brandon Aiyuk might not play as he holds in for more money. So the 49ers could have a slow start to the season whether or not they rush back Hufanga. Which is another reason not to rush him back.
If the 49ers place Hufanga on the PUP List, the starting safeties Week 1 most likely will be Ji'Ayir Brown and George Odum, and the main backup will be rookie Malik Mustapha.